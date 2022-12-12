4 gamblers arrested in Baramulla; stake money seized

Budgam, Dec 12: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Baramulla have arrested 4 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information information about gambling activities at Shalboni Hanjiwera, Pattan, a police party led by SI Athar Parvazi I/C PP Mirgund raided the specific site and arrested 4 gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani all residents of Hanjiwera Pattan.
Officers have seized stake money of 1,500 and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and an investigation has been taken up.
“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with the local police units,” police said.