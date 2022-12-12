4 gamblers arrested in Baramulla; stake money seized

Officers have seized stake money of 1,500 and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and an investigation has been taken up.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with the local police units,” police said.