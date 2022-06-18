4 houses gutted in Anantnag

Anantnag,June 18: At least four residential houses were gutted in a massive fire in Shirpora area of Anantnag district last night.
Report said that a massive fire broke out in a residential house in Shirpora Anantnag, which later spread to other nearby houses.
They said that in the incident four residential houses were gutted which belonged to Nisar Ahmad Sofi , Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Ghulam Mohammad Sofi Sons of Mohammad Shaban Sofi and Sitara Banoo wife of Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir.
Meanwhile, local residents have appealed to the district administration authorities to provide compensation to the families which were affected in the fire and whose property was damaged in the inferno to help them tide over the losses.