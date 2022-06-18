4 houses gutted in Anantnag

Report said that a massive fire broke out in a residential house in Shirpora Anantnag, which later spread to other nearby houses.

They said that in the incident four residential houses were gutted which belonged to Nisar Ahmad Sofi , Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Ghulam Mohammad Sofi Sons of Mohammad Shaban Sofi and Sitara Banoo wife of Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir.