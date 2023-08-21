4 houses gutted in Sopore

Sopore, Aug 21: Four residential houses were gutted in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Monday.
Reports said that the fire broke out from one of the residential houses at Shahabad locality of Sopore and rapidly spread to other nearby houses, resulting in damage to around four residential houses.
The blaze left five families homeless.
The firefighters, locals, and Police extinguished the fire.
An official said that the houses were reduced to ashes.
He said that the cause of the fire was said to be an electric short-circuit.
The actual loss sustained during the inferno is yet to be assessed.
An official identified the family heads whose properties were damaged in this mishap as Habibullah Sheikh, Khazir Muhammad Sheikh, Sharifuddin Sheikh, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, and Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh.