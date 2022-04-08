Kashmir
4 injured in Ganderbal
Ganderbal, Apr 8 : At least four tourists were injured on Friday morning when a tempo vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle at Dursuma area in district Ganderbal.
Official said that a tempo which was on way from Srinagar to Sonamarg turned turtle near Dursuma area on Srinagar-Leh Highway resulting in injuries to 4 persons who were shifted to District Hospital Ganderbal for treatment, adding that 3 injured were discharged while one injured was referred to SKIMS Soura. All the injured belong to state of Jharkhand.