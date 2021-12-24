4 injured in Gulmarg accident

Baramulla, Dec 24: At least four persons including three tourists were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road in the Gulmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
Among the injured is the driver of the cab.
The injured have been identified as Syed WasiHyder, NikhatFathima, SaniaHyder, all residents of Kolkatta.
The injured driver has been identified as Showkat Ahmad.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, wherefrom one of the injured SaniaHyder was referred to Srinagar hospital owing to her head injury.
A Police official said that the accident occurred when three tourists travelling in a cab (JKO5D 2892) skidded off the road near Hilltop Crossing.
Soon after the accident, locals and Police rushed to the spot and evacuated all the injured.