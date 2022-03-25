4-km trekking route in Gossain Nad Forest thrown open

Srinagar, Mar 25:A four kilometer trek route in Gossain Nad Forest was thrown open for public today.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Mohit Gera, threw the route open. Gera along with APCCF Kashmir T. Rabi Kumar conducted an inspection of the Pampore Forest Range of Awantipora Forest Division. He was accompanied by Conservator of Forests, Kashmir South Circle, Irfan Ali Shah, DFO Lidder Forest Division Dr. Mehraj and Deputy Director FPF Dr. Mumtaz Majid and other Forest officials.
PCCF threw open the route in biodiversity rich Gossain Nad Forest whose final destination is Wustervan point from where there is visible a 360 degree view of Kashmir valley.
A trekking expedition of local trekking groups was also flagged off and Char-Deodar point was also thrown open to the public where a small trek rest place has been developed by the Forest Department. Four Deodar plant saplings were planted there.
Later, the PCCF (HoFF) visited India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Center at Pampore where an institutional plantation program was carried out. On this occasion free distribution of conifer saplings among the public was also made.
In the evening, a forest awareness programme was organised in the jam packed conference hall of the institute in which scientists, poets, lawyers, saffron growers and local panchayat members spoke on the importance of forests.
Dr Gera spoke about efforts made by the department for afforestation and rehabilitation of degraded forests. He said the government has initiated green J&K drive program to increase the green cover and against the planting target of 1.30 crore this year, about 1.10 crore saplings have been planted in J&K till now.
He talked about strengthening Forest protection and accelerating efforts for biodiversity conservation. He said new trek routes are being identified in J&K and out of 75 identified trek routes, 60 have been opened till now. He also informed that out of 18 trek routes, 9 have been thrown open till now for trekkers and nature lovers in South Kashmir.
He said the Government has initiated innovative greening programs like ‘Har Gaon Haryali’ and ‘One Village One Beat Guard’ program. He spoke at length about the success of these government initiatives in J&K and informed that free conifer and poplar mawas have been distributed among public and other stakeholders for planting in South Kashmir.
He complimented the efforts of Conservator of Forests South Circle and DFO Lidder for mobilizing massive public support for implementation of forestry programs in South Kashmir.
T Rabi Kumar, APCCF Kashmir in his address stressed that public support and participation is must for the success of forestry programmes. He said this year they are planting 130 crore saplings to commemorate the completion of 130 years of existence of the J&K Forest department.
Nadeem Qadri, Environmental Lawyer also spoke on the occasion. The other participants included Scientists from IISTC Pampore Dr Khurshid, Dr. Majid Ali and Dr Muzammil. Member trekkers from Saffron Trekking Club, Pampore Eco-development Society, NGOs, poets, lawyers, religious preachers, members from Gujjar and Bakarwal communities, panchayat members and students and teachers from Government Degree College Pampore also attended the event.