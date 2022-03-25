4-km trekking route in Gossain Nad Forest thrown open

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Mohit Gera, threw the route open. Gera along with APCCF Kashmir T. Rabi Kumar conducted an inspection of the Pampore Forest Range of Awantipora Forest Division. He was accompanied by Conservator of Forests, Kashmir South Circle, Irfan Ali Shah, DFO Lidder Forest Division Dr. Mehraj and Deputy Director FPF Dr. Mumtaz Majid and other Forest officials.

PCCF threw open the route in biodiversity rich Gossain Nad Forest whose final destination is Wustervan point from where there is visible a 360 degree view of Kashmir valley.