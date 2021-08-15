‘4 lakh persons from 10,800 institutions participate in Kashmir functions’

The spokesman in a statement issued here said that the huge participation of all schools, colleges and people in the Independence Day function was a milestone in the history of Kashmir.

The participants were from schools, colleges, Panchayat institutions, youth clubs, government offices, private schools and other institutions.

The functions were held successfully in all districts with participants joining main functions, flag hoisting, cultural programmes, national anthem competitions and other related events with much fervour and gaiety during the Independence Day celebrations.

Functions were held at district headquarters, sub-divisional offices, tehsil headquarters, block-level offices, schools, rent institutions and other places across Kashmir.

The spokesman said that the functions also witnessed civilian gatherings and persons from different walks of life also turned up to participate in celebrations.