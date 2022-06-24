4 LeT terror associates arrested in Budgam: Police

The statement said that Police in Budgam along with 53 RR of the Army and 181 Bn of CRPF arrested the four.

Police identified them as Younis Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Waza, and Mehboob Ahmad, son of Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh, both residents of Wathoora, Chadoora, Irshad Ahmad Ganie, son of Muhammad Amin Ganie of Arigam Khansahab and Muzaffar Ahmad son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Parnewa Khansahab.

The statement said that the preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing logistic support to LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit.