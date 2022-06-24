4 LeT terror associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar, June 24: Four terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) involved in the narco-terror funding module were arrested in Budgam on Friday, Police said.
A statement of Police issued here said that Incriminating materials, explosives, ammunition, and vehicles were also recovered from their possession.
The statement said that Police in Budgam along with 53 RR of the Army and 181 Bn of CRPF arrested the four.
Police identified them as Younis Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Waza, and Mehboob Ahmad, son of Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh, both residents of Wathoora, Chadoora, Irshad Ahmad Ganie, son of Muhammad Amin Ganie of Arigam Khansahab and Muzaffar Ahmad son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Parnewa Khansahab.
The statement said that the preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing logistic support to LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit.
It said that five vehicles - Wagon-R (JK16A-5491), Alto-800 (JK13G-2360), Alto-800 (JK04G-0524), Tata Mobile (JK12A-3618), and Yamaha motorcycle (JK01AH-8994) purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales have also been seized.
The statement said that incriminating material of LeT, explosive substances including three grenades, two AK magazines, and 65 rounds of AK-47 were also recovered from their possession.
A case FIR No 116/ 2022 has been registered at Police Station Chadoora.