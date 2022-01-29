4 masked men decamp with gold

Baramulla, Jan 29: Police in KunzarTangmarg has launched manhunt to arrest four masked men believed to have decamped with gold from a house in ChichloraTangmarg on Friday night, Police said.
An official said that based on a complaint filed by a family in ChichloraTangmarg that four masked men carrying three pistols barged in to their house on Friday night and decamped with gold worth Rs 52000.
A Police official said that based on the complaint a case vide an FIR No 11 of 2022 under Section 7/25 IA act and 382 IPC has been registered at Police station Kunzar.
“We have started investigation and efforts are on to nab the culprits,” he said.