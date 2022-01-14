4 MC Sopore employees test positive for COVID-19
Sopore, Jan 14: Four employees of Municipal Council (MC) Sopore tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore, ParvaizSajadGanai said that four employees of MC Sopore tested positive for coronavirus and that mass testing would be held on Saturday.
An official said that after testing for COVID at MC Sopore on Friday, four employees tested positive for COVID-19 and all of them were asked to self-isolate and take preventive measures.
He said that all the employees of MC Sopore had been asked to go for testing and to take all precautionary measures.
Nearly 200 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 48 hours in Sopore town.
Nodal Officer at COVID-19 hospital at Sopore, DrShahid said that 184 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the last two days.
He appealed to the people to cooperate and follow all guidelines of the Health Department.
DrShahid said that over 500 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in Sopore during the past eight days, a few of who were in hospitals while the rest were advised home isolation.