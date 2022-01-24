4 month free ration distributed under PMGKAY in Ganderbal : AD FCS&CA

Officials said that sufficient stock of essential commodities including rice, atta, kerosene oil and LPG gas has been made available for the in the district, particularly for the snow bound areas here.

Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department ( FCS&CA) Ganderbal, Naseer Ahmed Baba told Greater Kashmir that they have made sufficient stock of essential commodities available for the winter. He said that adequate stock of essential commodities including rice, atta, LPG, kerosene oil had been stocked in Ganderbal district.