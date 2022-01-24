4 month free ration distributed under PMGKAY in Ganderbal : AD FCS&CA

Ganderbal, Jan 24 : The authorities in Ganderbal on Monday said that sufficient stock of essential commodities has been made available to ensure the people do not feel any hardships during winter.
Officials said that sufficient stock of essential commodities including rice, atta, kerosene oil and LPG gas has been made available for the in the district, particularly for the snow bound areas here.
Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department ( FCS&CA) Ganderbal, Naseer Ahmed Baba told Greater Kashmir that they have made sufficient stock of essential commodities available for the winter. He said that adequate stock of essential commodities including rice, atta, LPG, kerosene oil had been stocked in Ganderbal district.
" We have identified 20 snow bound dumping areas in Ganderbal district which include Dardwuder, Ganiwan, Kullan, Nilgrath, Rezan, Sumbal Bala, Surfraw , Syed pati, Chatergul, Laman, Margund, Naranag, Cherwan, Hayan, Wangath, ChuntWaliwar, Waliwar, Barwulla, Anderwan and Arhama. In these areas the department has distributed four month ration in advance among the beneficiaries of PMGKAY scheme besides the monthly ration has also been given to people, " AD said. ìThe department has stored 7869 quintals of rice, 280 quintals of atta, 4200 LPG cylinders bedides kerosene oil for Ganderbal district" he added.
Every year, the administration stocks essentials in these areas to meet the needs of the people.
He further said that besides snow bound areas the sufficient stock of essential commodities is available for the other areas.