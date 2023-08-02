4 notorious drug smugglers booked under NDPS Act

Baramulla, Aug 2: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police in Baramulla have booked 4 notorious drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.
The 4 accused drug smugglers identified as Jaleel Ahmad Shah resident of Tawheed Colony KanisporaBaramulla, Abdul MajeedSofi resident of FatehgarhSheeri, Mohammad Amin Banday of LariBoniyar and Mansoor Ahmad Wani @Soriya resident of KharporaKunzar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.
Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and they were involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Kanispora, Fatehgarh, LariBoniyar, KharporaKunzer and other areas of District Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth.