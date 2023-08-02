4 notorious drug smugglers booked under NDPS Act

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and they were involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Kanispora, Fatehgarh, LariBoniyar, KharporaKunzer and other areas of District Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth.