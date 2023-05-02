4 notorious drug smugglers booked under NDPS Act in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 2: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have booked 4 notorious drug peddlers under PIT NDPS Act and two notorious thieves under PSA for their involvement in many criminal cases in Baramulla.
The four notorious drug peddlers were identified as Habeel Yaseen Dar @ Rouf resident of Tarhama Kunzer, Ab Rehman Malik @ Rehman Military resident of Kalantra Payeen Kreeri, Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir @ Boja resident of Daragutliyan Uri and Hafeez Ahmad Khan resident of Rehsiwari Niloosa Baramulla. They have been booked under PIT NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.
It is pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these drug peddlers and they were involved in promoting the drug trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Kunzer, Kreeri Wagoora, Uri, Bijhama and other areas of district Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting the drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.
The two notorious thieves were identified as Syed Zaffar Shah @ Zaffar and Fida Hussain Khanday @ Fida both residents of Devar Yakhmanpora Baramulla and were detained under Public Safety Act by Police after obtaining formal detention orders from the Competent Authority and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.
It is pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these thieves and were involved in theft cases in the Pattan area of district Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities.
Consistent actions of Police against criminals should reassure the community members that police are making all efforts to eradicate social evils and making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse, police said.