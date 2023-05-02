4 notorious drug smugglers booked under NDPS Act in Baramulla

The four notorious drug peddlers were identified as Habeel Yaseen Dar @ Rouf resident of Tarhama Kunzer, Ab Rehman Malik @ Rehman Military resident of Kalantra Payeen Kreeri, Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir @ Boja resident of Daragutliyan Uri and Hafeez Ahmad Khan resident of Rehsiwari Niloosa Baramulla. They have been booked under PIT NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

It is pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these drug peddlers and they were involved in promoting the drug trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Kunzer, Kreeri Wagoora, Uri, Bijhama and other areas of district Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting the drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.