4 passengers injured in Mughal road accident

Shopian, July 29: Four persons were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Padpawan area on Mughal road in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.
An official told Greater Kashmir that a fast moving Tempo traveler, which was on its way from Rajouri to Srinagar, turned turtle near Padpawan village, three kms from Shopian town, causing injuries to four passengers.
"The injured passengers were immediately rushed to District Hospital Shopian ( DHS) for treatment", said the official.
An official at the DHS said that all the injured were sent to SMHS, given the grave nature of their injuries.