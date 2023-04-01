4 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Awantipora

A police party led by In-charge Police Post Reshipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Shri Mumtaz Ali Bhatti-JKPS arrested four persons and seized four vehicles (02 Dumpers, 01 tipper and 01 Tractor) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Kawani and Ghat Tokina areas of Awantipora. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation has been initiated.