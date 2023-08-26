4 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 25: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 4 vehicles and arrested 4 persons in Baramulla.
A Police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Shri Mohd Nawaz-JKPS led by SHO PS Pattan, seized 2 tractors and arrested their drivers identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie and Javid Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Mehmoodpora Pattan for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Mehmoodpora Pattan.
Similarly, Police under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by SHO PS Kunzer, seized 2 vehicles (tipper & tractor) and arrested their drivers identified as Firdous Ahmad Malla resident of Hardu Aboora and Rameez Ahmad Shah resident of Batpora Kunzer involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Batpora Kunzer.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigation have been initiated.
Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units.