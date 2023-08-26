4 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A Police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Shri Mohd Nawaz-JKPS led by SHO PS Pattan, seized 2 tractors and arrested their drivers identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie and Javid Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Mehmoodpora Pattan for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Mehmoodpora Pattan.

Similarly, Police under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by SHO PS Kunzer, seized 2 vehicles (tipper & tractor) and arrested their drivers identified as Firdous Ahmad Malla resident of Hardu Aboora and Rameez Ahmad Shah resident of Batpora Kunzer involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Batpora Kunzer.