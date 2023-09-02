Kashmir

4 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 1: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 4 vehicles and arrested 4 persons in Baramulla.

A police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad  assisted by SHO PS Baramulla seized 4 tippers and arrested 4 drivers identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar , Shahzad Ahmad Dar  both residents of Jalsheeri Baramulla, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir  resident of Drangbal Baramulla  and Javaid Ahmad Lone  resident of Hardushiva Sopore, at Khanpora Baramulla.                          

The drivers alongwith their vehicles were found involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals and accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla against them and investigation has been taken up.

“Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.

