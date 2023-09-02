4 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad assisted by SHO PS Baramulla seized 4 tippers and arrested 4 drivers identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar , Shahzad Ahmad Dar both residents of Jalsheeri Baramulla, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir resident of Drangbal Baramulla and Javaid Ahmad Lone resident of Hardushiva Sopore, at Khanpora Baramulla.

The drivers alongwith their vehicles were found involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals and accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla against them and investigation has been taken up.