4 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Nawaz Ahmad assisted by Incharge PP Palhallan seized 4 tractors and arrested 4 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Dargam Palhallan. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Danish Nabi both residents of Chichiloora Kunzer, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat resident of Wanigam and Mohd Abbas Bhat resident of Bouchoo Pattan.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation has been taken up.