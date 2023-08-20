4 persons arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

A Police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz led by Incharge Police Post Palhallan seized 2 tractors and arrested 2 drivers identified as Mehraj Uddin Dar resident of Poshwari Naidkhai and Fayaz Ahmad Baba resident of Loribal Naidkhai at Dargam Palhallan, for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

Similarly, Police under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg seized 2 Tippers and arrested 2 drivers identified as Shahid Ahmad Rather resident of Gani Baba and Ab Rashid Sheikh resident of Hajibal involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Shrai Tangmarg.