4 persons arrested in Budgam for illegal transportation of minerals

Police received information about illegal extraction of soil from Government land at Kultreh Chadoora. Acting swiftly, a Police party of PS Chadoora raided the specific location and seized 3 tippers and a JCB besides and arrested 4 persons identified as Jaspal Singh son of Vijay Singh resident of Nagaldem District Roopnagar Punjab A/P Kultreh, Shoaib Yaseen Zargar son of Mohd Yaseen Zargar resident of Gowharpora, Ubaid Ahmad Shala son of Mohd Ashraf resident of Gowherpora Chadoora and Tahir Yaseen Lone son of Mohd Yaseen Lone resident of Nihama Pampore involved in the commission of crime.