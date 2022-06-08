4 persons arrested, vehicles seized in Budgam for illegal mineral extraction

Budgam: Acting tough against those involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police in Budgam have arrested four persons and seized 4 vehicles involved in the crime.

Officers from Police Station Magam arrested four persons and seized four vehicles (1 JCB and 3 tippers) for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from Govt land at Radbugh Magam.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohammad Qasim Malik son of Gh Ahmad resident of Chair, Waseem Ahmad Wani son of Ab Majid resident of Panzinara, Younis Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Abdullah resident of Khawaja Gund Khag and Zubair Ahmed Wani son of Abdul Rasheed Wani resident of Mujgund Parimpora.

They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.