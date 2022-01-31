‘4 PHCs of Rajouri’s Manjakote block equipped to deal with COVID-19 cases’
Rajouri, Jan 31: The Health and Medical Education Department said that the four main health institution of Manjakote medical block were equipped with all required basic infrastructure required for treating COVID-19 patients.
The medical block Manjakote is one of the main medical block of Rajouri district with its territorial jurisdiction spread from BhimberGali to Chingus with Rajouri town also falls under its jurisdiction.
There are four main health institutions of this block of Primary Health Center level and these are Manjakote, GambhirMughlan, BaglaNadyala and KallarChatyar PHCs.
All these PHCs cater to healthcare needs of population residing in main areas with GambhirMughlan PHC catering to healthcare needs of GambhirMughlan area of Manjakote tehsil and Manjakote PHC catering to area of Manjakote tehsil including vast area located along the Line of Control.
PHC KallarChatyar is one of the main health institution that caters to healthcare needs of a vast area of Kallar, Chingus, Keri, and Doongi including dozens of villages located along the LoC and area of highway.
Similarly, PHC BaglaNadyala is a health institution located in far flung Bagla village of Rajouri district which caters to the needs of healthcare services in far flung villages including Bagla, Nadyala, Rishwa, and Androoth.
Block Medical Officer Manjakote, DrMohinder Kumar said that in all four PHCs, two bedded isolation wards had been established which were aimed to keep suspected COVID patients.
“The basic requirement for treating COVID patients at PHC level is oxygen concentrator and oxygen cylinders and both are available in adequate quantity in all four PHCs of the medical block,” he said.
Kumar said that other basic requirements were also available in these four PHCs.
He said that the ventilators were available in institutions above Sub District Hospital evel.
“Whenever we realise that there is need of ventilator support for any patient, he or she is shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri,” Kumar said.