4 rusted motor shells recovered

Kulgam, Apr 29: The security forces on Friday evening recovered and diffused four old and rusted mortar shells from Qaimoh area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
An official said that acting on a tip off, a joint team of Army's 1 RR, J&K Police found four live Mortar shells besides other material in the plant nursery at ToliowporaNopora area of Qaimoh this evening.
The motor shells and other material are very old and rusted, the official said, adding that the same was taken into possession by the security forces and was shifted to an abandoned place.
“Security forces later destroyed these shells through a controlled explosion,” the officials added. However, police has taken cognizance in this regard.