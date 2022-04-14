4 sheep, dog electrocuted to death in Palhalan

Pattan, Apr 14: At least 4 sheep and a dog were killed on the spot when an electric wire fell on them in Palhalan Patan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The incident sparked protests and the owner of the sheep demanded compensation from the Power Development Department.
“The incident occurred due to the negligence of PDD. Thankfully, no human casualty took place,” said Ghulam Mohiuddin Sofi, who lost the animals.
He said the incident occurred during the wee hours and despite informing the PDD about the incident, nobody visited the spot.
The protesters blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla road demanding action against the erring employees. (KNT)