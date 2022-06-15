4 students, teacher injured in road accident

A police official said that a picnic bus belonging to Smart Mission High School, Gasipora Anantnag overturned in Dobijan area at around 6. 50 pm , causing injuries to 4 students and a teacher.

Eyewitnesses said that locals, army and police personnel soon rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the District Hospital Shopian ( DHS)

A health official at the DHS told Greater Kashmir that three of the injured were sent to a hospital in Srinagar, given the grave nature of their injuries.