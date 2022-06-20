4 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter, 1 in Pulwama

Srinagar: The two day long Kupwara encounter ended on Monday with the killing two more terrorists while as one terrorists was killed in Pulwama encounter police said.
The police said that the two terrorists were killed in a gunfight that started on Sunday afternoon in the Chandigam Lolab forests in the frontier district of Kupwara. They added one of them was Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, who was arrested earlier and disclosed the presence of other terrorists in the forest and was trapped in a gunfight when he was taken to the area.
“KupwaraEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists including terrorist Showkat got neutralized (total 04). Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday.
“Yesterday, 02 Pakistani terrorists were neutralized in Chandigam Lolab area of Kupwara while as 02 more terrorists were killed today taking the toll to four,” police said. “The killed terrorists include 03 Pakistani terrorists identified as Bambar Khan, Al-Bakash, Aftab Bhai of proscribed terror outfit LeT and a local terrorist Showket Ahmad Sheikh resident of Sedow Shopian on whose disclosure the said operation was conducted.”
“ It is pertinent to mention that terrorist Showkat was mastermind behind an IED blast in a private vehicle at Shedow Shopian in which one soldier martyred and other injured. During his interrogation it was revealed that he used to ferry terrorists and Arms/Amns from Lolab to Shopian,” police said. “Kupwara police got his custody changed by the order of court and arrested in one terror related case.”
“During his interrogation in Kupwara he revealed several sensitive information related to terrorists operating in Lolab valley of Kupwara,” police said. “One his discloser an ops was launched and he was also got trapped in initial ensuring encounter in which one foreign terrorist was neutralised. Several attempts were made to rescue him but he also got neutralised in firing of terrorists. Later on two more foreign terrorists got neutralised.”
Incriminating materials, arms/ammunition including 02 AK-series rifles, 06 AK Magazines, 01 M-4 rifle along with 01 Magazine and 03 live grenades were recovered from their possession
In a separate gunfight, one terrorist was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. Police said that on the intervening night of June 19 and 20, a joint team of J-K Police and the Army cordoned off the Chatapora in Pulwama after inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.
As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, terrorists opened fire leading to a gunfight in which one terrorists was killed. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet.
“In Pulwama, on a specific regarding presence of terrorist in village Chatpora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (55RR) and CRPF (182Bn) in the said area,” police said. “As the joint party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively by the joint forces leading to an encounter.”
In the ensuing encounter, police said: “ One terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohi-ud-din Khan resident of Maidan Chogal Handwara and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/security forces and other civilian atrocities.”
Incriminating materials, arms/ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, police said, congratulated the joint teams for carrying out anti-terrorist operations in professional manner without any collateral damage. “He also termed the elimination of 7 terrorists in less than 24hrs as a big success taking the toll of total killed terrorists to 114 including 32 foreigners so far in this year,” police said.
Kashmir Valley has seen a sudden increase in the gunfights between terrorists and the security forces this month.