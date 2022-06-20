4 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter, 1 in Pulwama

“ It is pertinent to mention that terrorist Showkat was mastermind behind an IED blast in a private vehicle at Shedow Shopian in which one soldier martyred and other injured. During his interrogation it was revealed that he used to ferry terrorists and Arms/Amns from Lolab to Shopian,” police said. “Kupwara police got his custody changed by the order of court and arrested in one terror related case.”

“During his interrogation in Kupwara he revealed several sensitive information related to terrorists operating in Lolab valley of Kupwara,” police said. “One his discloser an ops was launched and he was also got trapped in initial ensuring encounter in which one foreign terrorist was neutralised. Several attempts were made to rescue him but he also got neutralised in firing of terrorists. Later on two more foreign terrorists got neutralised.”

Incriminating materials, arms/ammunition including 02 AK-series rifles, 06 AK Magazines, 01 M-4 rifle along with 01 Magazine and 03 live grenades were recovered from their possession

In a separate gunfight, one terrorist was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. Police said that on the intervening night of June 19 and 20, a joint team of J-K Police and the Army cordoned off the Chatapora in Pulwama after inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.

As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, terrorists opened fire leading to a gunfight in which one terrorists was killed. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet.