4 terrorists killed in Pulwama, Sopore: Police

Srinagar: Four local terrorists including the killer of Sub Inspector Farooq Ahmad were killed in two gunfights with Police and security forces in Pulwama and Sopore, Police said Tuesday.

A Police spokesman said that acting on information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Tujjan in Plwama, Police, 53 RR of the Army, and 183 Bn of the CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area.

“As the joint party approached the spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated leading to a gunfight,” the spokesman said. “In the gunfight, two terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit were killed. They were identified as Abid Ahmad Sheikh of Barpora, Pulwama and Majid Nazir Wani of Banpora, Ladoo, Pampore.”