4 terrorists killed in Pulwama, Sopore: Police

Srinagar: Four local terrorists including the killer of Sub Inspector Farooq Ahmad were killed in two gunfights with Police and security forces in Pulwama and Sopore, Police said Tuesday.
A Police spokesman said that acting on information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Tujjan in Plwama, Police, 53 RR of the Army, and 183 Bn of the CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area.
“As the joint party approached the spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated leading to a gunfight,” the spokesman said. “In the gunfight, two terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit were killed. They were identified as Abid Ahmad Sheikh of Barpora, Pulwama and Majid Nazir Wani of Banpora, Ladoo, Pampore.”
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama, Ghulam Jeelani Wani said Majid was involved in the killing of Sub Inspector Farooq Ahmad.
Jeelani also said, “Militancy graph is down in Pulwama.”
The Police spokesman said that incriminating material and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gunfight.
He said that in Tulibal Sopore, Police, 52 RR of the Army, and CRPF launched a joint CASO.
“During the search operation, the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the joint search party which was retaliated leading to a gunfight. In the gunfight, two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the gunfight site. They were identified as Zahid Ahmad Chopan of Tengwani, Shopian, and Muhammad Younis Gul of Washbugh, Pulwama,” the Police spokesman said.
As per the Police records, both had joined LeT recently.
“Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles and four magazines were recovered from the gunfight site,” the Police spokesman said. “All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation.”
He said that the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams for carrying out operations in a professional manner without any collateral damage.
“The IGP Kashmir also appreciated the joint team for tracking and killing the terrorist involved in the recent killing of a Police officer in Pulwama,” the Police spokesman said.