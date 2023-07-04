4 vehicles seized in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

A police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf seized 4 Tippers and arrested 4 drivers at Chakloo Baramulla for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Ab Majeed Lone resident of Zenipora Bomai Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Dar resident of Jal Sheeri, Gh Nabi Khan resident of Khanpora Baramulla and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone resident of Khawajabagh Baramulla.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and an investigation set into motion.