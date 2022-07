Handwara: A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in the Rajpora village of Handwara in north Kashmir.

The victim identified as Mehraz Azad Mir was at his maternal uncle's home in Rajpora village when he was attacked by a leopard and mauled to death.

The leopard dragged the boy to a nearby forest and his body was retrieved from the forest in the evening by locals. KNS