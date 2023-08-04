4 years of Article 370 repeal | 92% decrease in stone pelting, 90% in hartal calls

Srinagar, Aug 4: Saturday marks the fourth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A and during these four years, there has been a remarkable decrease in stone pelting, hartal calls, civilian causalities, and casualties of security forces, thus improving the public safety.
The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 was a historic and contentious move.
Article 370 had granted the region a special semi-autonomous status within India, allowing it to have its own constitution, flag, and significant administrative powers. However, citing the need for greater integration and development of the region, the Centre decided to revoke this constitutional provision.
“One of the most significant changes observed is the decrease in stone pelting incidents. The pre-Article 370 period recorded 5050 incidents, which significantly reduced to 445 in the post-Article 370 period, marking a remarkable 92 percent decrease,” reads a comparative report compiled by J&K Police headquarters here. “This decrease signifies improved public order and a more peaceful environment.”
The report says that the number of hartal and bandh calls reduced from 302 in the pre-Article 370 period to 31 in the post Article-370 period, reflecting a 90 percent decrease.
“This decrease indicates improved socio-political stability and a reduced impact on daily activities due to strikes or shutdowns,” it says, adding that the revocation aimed to bring about better security and counter-terrorism measures in the region. “This move allowed central security forces to be deployed more effectively and provided them with broader powers to tackle insurgency and maintain law and order.”
The report says that during the pre-Article 370 period, the region witnessed 162 grenade attacks.
However, it said that after the abrogation, the number reduced to 138, reflecting a 15 percent decrease in such incidents.
“This decrease suggests a positive impact on public safety and a decrease in the threat posed by grenade attacks,” the report states.
There has also been a visible reduction in standoff fire and hit and run cases.
“It has seen a notable decrease from 314 in the pre-Article 370 period to 181 in the post-Article 370 period, marking a 42 percent decline,” says the report. “The instances of weapon snatching witnessed a substantial decrease, with the number dropping from 45 in the pre-Article 370 period to 14 in the post-Article 370 period, representing a 69 percent decrease.”
There has been a sharp decrease in encounters between terrorists and security forces.
“Encounters and counter-terrorism operations decreased from 539 in the pre-Article 370 period to 369 in the post-Article 370 period, representing a 32 percent decrease,” says the report. “The number of civilians killed in terrorist violence reduced from 155 in the pre-Article 370 period to 138 in the post-Article 370 period, reflecting a 11 percent decrease. This decrease indicates improved security measures and a more effective counter-terrorism strategy to protect civilians.”
The instances of civilians being killed during law and order situations significantly decreased from 132 in the pre-Article 370 period to zero in the post-Article 370 period, marking a 100 percent decrease.
This reduction suggests enhanced efforts to minimise collateral damage during security operations.
It said that the number of civilians injured decreased from 9303 in the pre-Article 370 period to 117 in the post-Article 370 period, representing a 99 percent decrease.
“The killings of Police and other security forces decreased significantly, with the number of killings of personnel dropping from 345 in the pre-Article 370 period to 150 in the post-Article 370 period, marking a 57 percent decrease,” the report said.