4 years of Article 370 repeal | 92% decrease in stone pelting, 90% in hartal calls

The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 was a historic and contentious move.

Article 370 had granted the region a special semi-autonomous status within India, allowing it to have its own constitution, flag, and significant administrative powers. However, citing the need for greater integration and development of the region, the Centre decided to revoke this constitutional provision.

“One of the most significant changes observed is the decrease in stone pelting incidents. The pre-Article 370 period recorded 5050 incidents, which significantly reduced to 445 in the post-Article 370 period, marking a remarkable 92 percent decrease,” reads a comparative report compiled by J&K Police headquarters here. “This decrease signifies improved public order and a more peaceful environment.”