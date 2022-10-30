40 foreign terrorists killed this year, all outfits facing leadership crisis: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh

“This year, our special focus was to eliminate foreign terrorists of various outfits operating in the Valley. They were instrumental in provoking and luring our youth into terrorism,” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of Kashmir Marathaon-2022 organised by the J&K police in Srinagar, news agency KNO reported.

He said that this year 40 foreign terrorists were killed in various operations while a few are still at large. “Those active are on the radar of police and security forces. They will also be killed soon,” he said. “Today, all outfits are facing a leadership crisis as their infrastructure stands dismantled to a great extent.”