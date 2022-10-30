40 foreign terrorists killed this year, all outfits facing leadership crisis: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar, Oct 30: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that 40 foreign terrorists were killed in the UT adding local recruitment also dropped significantly.
“This year, our special focus was to eliminate foreign terrorists of various outfits operating in the Valley. They were instrumental in provoking and luring our youth into terrorism,” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of Kashmir Marathaon-2022 organised by the J&K police in Srinagar, news agency KNO reported.
He said that this year 40 foreign terrorists were killed in various operations while a few are still at large. “Those active are on the radar of police and security forces. They will also be killed soon,” he said. “Today, all outfits are facing a leadership crisis as their infrastructure stands dismantled to a great extent.”
He said that with the killing of foreign terrorists, the local recruitment has dropped significantly.
About IED attacks in J&K, the DGP said that readymade IEDs are low cost for terrorists and a new strategy aimed at inflicting maximum damage to forces and less to terrorists. “This is a new strategy by terrorists. Such consignments were seized in Jammu that were airdropped through drones. Unfortunately, some IED explosions were reported in Udhampur in which a few people lost their lives,” he said.
On infiltration, the DGP said that compared to previous years, this year infiltration has shown a fall while a few successful attempts were reported. “Since weather is changing and winter is round the corner, terrorists may be pushed into this side before snow blocks passes on the LoC,” he said.
To a query about target killings, the DGP said that such acts are being carried out to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the Valley and to damage the age-old fabric of communal harmony. “A major aim of such acts is to provoke people across India to target Kashmiris working in many Indian states. I am grateful to Indian citizens for behaving maturely and not falling into the trap laid by the agencies supporting militancy,” he said.