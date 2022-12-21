40 percent of 177 central forces personnel lost lives in J&K in 3 years: MHA in Rajya Sabha

Srinagar, Dec 21: Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that out of 177 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty from 2019 to 2021, 73 lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that 177 CAPFs personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the last three years.