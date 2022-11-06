40 Qtls of quality wheat seed distributed among farmers

The first Programme was organized in village Churwan of block Gurez where 20 Qtls of SKUAST-K released variety of Wheat (Shalimar Wheat-2) was distributed amongst the farmers and a training programme regarding the scientific techniques involved in production of wheat crop was organized.

During the second leg, seed distribution cum training programme was organized in village Saradaab of block Tulial and 20 quintals of wheat seed was also distributed there and a good number of farmers participated in both the programmes.