40 years on, a Govt school continues to run from private building in Anantnag

Anantnag, July 7: Even after an elapse of around 40 years, a government school in Bijbehara education zone of Anantnag district continues to function from a private building.
The Government Primary School Natipora, Sangam, Anantnag established in the 1980s continues to function from a private building as neither locals nor the government has taken any step for the construction of building for school.
Currently, three-dozen students are studying in the school.
Parents of the students studying in the school said that the government shifted school from one private building to another building but has failed to construct its own building.
They said that the building in which they are studying presently is also in dilapidated condition due to which students as well as teachers are suffering.
They added that teachers are working hard to give them quality education but due to the dilapidated condition of the building, they are facing problems.
“Even state land is available in our village but the government has failed to take steps to construct its own building,” they said.
Last year, the government started the demarcation process but it was left midway due to unknown reasons, they added.
They said that despite bringing it into the notice of higher ups several times no concrete steps are being taken on ground.
They requested higher ups to look into the matter and construct a building for school with other facilities like ground as well.
Chief Education Officer Anantnag, Kamal Kishore said that he would look into the matter and all possible steps for the construction of own school building would be taken up.