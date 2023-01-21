400 Kms of roads macadamised in Bandipora in 2 years

He further said that all 41 unconnected habitations as of the 2011 survey stand connected this year which is yet another milestone in road connectivity progress of the district. He also appreciated the efforts of R&B and PMGSY Departments besides other coordinating and assisting departments like Revenue etc. and also the local people and concerned PRIs for achieving the desired targets of Macadamization and improvement of the riding surface of the roads.

Dr. Owais further said that improvement in the road connectivity shall lead to the overall improvement in the standards of living of the people and shall also increase the economic activity in the said areas and shall also have a multiple effect on livelihood options and increased tourist flow to Gurez Valley.