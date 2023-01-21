400 Kms of roads macadamised in Bandipora in 2 years

Bandipora, Jan 21: The District Administration Bandipora has macadamised around 400 kms of road length across the district during the last two years including some 16 long-pending road projects of far-flung areas viz. Gurez, Tulail and Ketson, Chuntimullah, Kudara, etc. besides to metal about 300 kms of road length in the past two years.
The completed road projects include Neeru Sikander, Benlipora-ketson, Safaidaab, PTL- Dangithal, Athwatoo-labkachal, Chuntimulla, Darmahama-Guzerbal, Garoora-Bachnar, Garoora-Galkal, kanzalwan -Bagtore, Shirbugh etc. and construction of Bridge at Sultanpora Zalpora.
Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad while speaking on this achievement informed that there has been focused attention on completion of ongoing road projects especially those of far-flung, border areas of the district and to make the maximum roads all-weather with a view to ensure round the year connectivity.
He further said that all 41 unconnected habitations as of the 2011 survey stand connected this year which is yet another milestone in road connectivity progress of the district. He also appreciated the efforts of R&B and PMGSY Departments besides other coordinating and assisting departments like Revenue etc. and also the local people and concerned PRIs for achieving the desired targets of Macadamization and improvement of the riding surface of the roads.
Dr. Owais further said that improvement in the road connectivity shall lead to the overall improvement in the standards of living of the people and shall also increase the economic activity in the said areas and shall also have a multiple effect on livelihood options and increased tourist flow to Gurez Valley.
The DC further said that the achievement in a place of peculiar topography like Gurez and having very limited working season, has been possible due to concerted efforts like working in double shifts, Night shifts and also operationalization of first-ever Hotmix plant and continuous supervision and resolution of allied issues by senior officers of the administration.
He said 15 road projects with 290 kms of road length in areas like Hajin and Bandipora have also been approved under NABARD and are presently at various stages of completion and once completed shall further enhance the connectivity. And additionally, many other projects are also in pipeline to further boost the connectivity and to ensure all-weather connectivity to the last and farthest habitation of the district.