4021 Kanals state,kahcharai land retrieved from encroachers across Kupwara

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr.Doifode Sagar Dattatray, a major anti encroachment drive was held across Kupwara district from 11th of this month till date. The teams of Revenue Department headed by concerned Tehsildars conducted operation on state/ kahcharie land which was illegally occupied by encroachers in different parts/ tehsils of the district.

Accordingly, over 4021 kanals of kahcharai/ state land have been retrieved from the encroachers in all Tehsils of the District during the present drive, till date.