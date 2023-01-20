4021 Kanals state,kahcharai land retrieved from encroachers across Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 20: Over 4021 kanals of State/kahcharie land was retrieved in Kupwara district during the present drive initiated against the land encroachers by the government.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr.Doifode Sagar Dattatray, a major anti encroachment drive was held across Kupwara district from 11th of this month till date. The teams of Revenue Department headed by concerned Tehsildars conducted operation on state/ kahcharie land which was illegally occupied by encroachers in different parts/ tehsils of the district.
Accordingly, over 4021 kanals of kahcharai/ state land have been retrieved from the encroachers in all Tehsils of the District during the present drive, till date.
As per the reports of Tehsildar Drugmulla, 301 kanals of kahcharai land have been retrieved in Drugmulla tehsil of Kupwara district which include 276 kanals single patch of land and 25 kanals which was used as commercial purposes.
Likewise, as per Tehsildar Kupwara, 280 kanals of land have been retrieved during the drive till date in Kupwara tehsil which include 205 kanal kahcharai Land and 75 kanal state land.
In Keran tehsil, 712 kanals of land have been retrieved as per Tehsildar Keran, which include 617 kanals of state land and 95 kanals of kahcharie land.
In Vilgam tehsil of Kupwara district, 1863 kanals including 758 state land and 1105 kanals kahcharari land have been retrieved till date, as reported by Tehsildar Vilgam.
Likewise, in Kralpora Tehsil, as per concerned Tehsildar 247 kanals of land have been retrieved in the tehsil which include 142 kanals state land and 105 kanals Kacharie land.
In Sogam and Lalpora tehsils, as reported by respective Tehsildars, 114 kanal and 14 marlas retrieved from Dardpora Lolab, 20 kanals from Chandigam and 20 kanals from Sogam tehsil.
Similarly, 70 kanals of kahcharari/ state land have been retrieved from Trehgam tehsil, 50 kanals in Karnah Tehsil, 46 kanal 15 marlas in Handwara tehsil, 26 kanal 5 marlas in Zachaldara tehsil, 5 kanals in Taratpora tehsil , 80 kanals in Langate, 70 kanals in Qalamabad tehsil and 116 kanals in Qaziabad-kralgund tehsil during the ongoing drive against land encroachers.