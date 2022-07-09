415 cases registered against erring traders

Srinagar: Acting on the directions of Controller, Legal Metrology J&K, Majid K. A. Drabu, the market checking squads of the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) conducted extensive market checking across the UT of J&K ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.
The market checking squads of LMD also carried out market inspections along with the respective District Administration officials.
The inspections were carried out with respect to various trades including poultry, mutton, bakery shops, departmental Stores, kiryana shops and also at the designated Mandis set up by the Government for the sale of sacrificial animals.
During the market checking drives, 415 cases were registered against the erring traders who were found violating various provisions of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and rules made there under and an amount of Rs 6,13,000 was realised as fine and the traders were directed to strictly follow the rate list issued by FCS&CA Department.