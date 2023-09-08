41st death anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 8 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah led party rank and file in offering Fatiha and floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 41st death anniversary. A press release said.
Dr Farooq said, “Sher-e-Kashmir’s struggles and sacrifices for the dignity of this beleaguered region and its people need to be emulated to take it out of the throes of divisive politics and sinister plans of political disempowermet.”He added that Sher-e-Kashmir’s life was a valiant story of selfless leadership. “He fought for the political rights and dignity of his people till his last breath. He chose prison over power for his people and it is this sense of sacrifice and courage that needs to be instilled in our youth for the future of our region. Sher-e-Kashmir’s call for inclusiveness and secularism needs to be heard in every town and village – at a time when divisive political forces are trying their best to divide the people of the State on the basis of region and religion,” NC President said.
Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s legacy denotes J&K's high traits of pluralistic ethos and inclusiveness. He nurtured and strengthened this characteristic and cemented the bonds of love between various sections of the society and different regions of J&K," Omar said. He added, “His ultimate goal was the political and economic empowerment of the common man and the equitable development of his vision of Naya Kashmir encompassed holistic and comprehensive development of all sections and all regions of the State without any favour or discrimination.”
Other NC leaders also offered floral tributes at the grave of Sher-e-Kashmir. The event was marked by Quran Khawani, and Durood Azkar Majlis as well.