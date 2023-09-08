41st death anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah

Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s legacy denotes J&K's high traits of pluralistic ethos and inclusiveness. He nurtured and strengthened this characteristic and cemented the bonds of love between various sections of the society and different regions of J&K," Omar said. He added, “His ultimate goal was the political and economic empowerment of the common man and the equitable development of his vision of Naya Kashmir encompassed holistic and comprehensive development of all sections and all regions of the State without any favour or discrimination.”

Other NC leaders also offered floral tributes at the grave of Sher-e-Kashmir. The event was marked by Quran Khawani, and Durood Azkar Majlis as well.