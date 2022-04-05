42 militants killed in past 3 months: DGP Dilbag Singh

The DGP made the statement while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony of a paramilitary CRPF personnel who was killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday, the DGP, according to news agency KNO.

Referring to the recent militant attacks on non-local labourers and CRPF personnel in Kashmir Valley, the police chief said these attacks are a "clear manifestation of savagery and insanity".