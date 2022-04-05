42 militants killed in past 3 months: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Apr 5: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that 42 militants were killed in the past three months.
The DGP made the statement while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony of a paramilitary CRPF personnel who was killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday, the DGP, according to news agency KNO.
Referring to the recent militant attacks on non-local labourers and CRPF personnel in Kashmir Valley, the police chief said these attacks are a "clear manifestation of savagery and insanity".
“Everyone including civil society condemned these attacks. We also condemn these attacks,” he said, adding that necessary action would be taken in the incidents.
The police chief said that OGWs are being "kept out of circulation and legal action is being taken against them". “In the past three months, 42 militants have been neutralized,” he said, adding that 32 foreign militants were killed in 2021.
He said the police would continue to work for strengthening peace in J&K.