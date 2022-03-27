43-day Amarnath Yatra-2022 to commence on June 30

Srinagar Mar 27: The 43-day Amarnath Yatra 2022 pilgrimage will commence on 30 June with all COVID protocols in place, LG Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.
The LG made the announcement while chairing the Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, which looks after the Yatra.
"Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition,on the day of Raksha Bandhan," the LG said in a statement.
"We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra, " he added.