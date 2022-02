New Delhi, Feb 2: As many as 439 militants and 109 security personnel were killed in 541 incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed on August 5, 2019, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Rai said 98 civilians were also killed in these incidents and private properties worth about Rs 5.3 crore were damaged since then.