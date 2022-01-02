45-yr-old man found dead in central Kashmir's Humhama

Srinagar, Jan 2: A 45-year-old carpenter was found dead in mysterious circumstances in an under construction building in Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that Rameez Ahmad Beigh son of Arif Ahmad resident of Kandi Baramulla was found in mysterious circumstances in the under construction building this morning.
He was rushed to SMHS Hospital by his colleagues, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
Meanwhile police has taken cognizance and started investigation in the matter.