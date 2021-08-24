45-yr-old man’s body found in central Kashmir's Chadoora

Srinagar, Aug 23: Body of a 45-year-old man was found lying in a field in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the man has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Rather, 45, son of Asadullah Rather of Wagam Chadoora. A police party reached the spot and shifted the body to sub-district hospital, Chadoora, officials said.
A police official confirming the incident told GNS that cause of the man's death is being ascertained.