46 containment zones declared in Pulwama in 2 weeks

Showkat Dar
Pulwama, Jan 29: To break the chain of COVID-19, the authorities in Pulwama declared 46 places as containment zone during last two weeks.
The 46 places include 43 village localities and three households with six in Pampore, 22 in Pulwama, five in tral, and 13 in Rajpora.
“All these places have at least five and more positive cases.The aim is to break the chain of virus,” a health officer said.
The containment zones have been declared by the District Magistrate Baseer-ul-HaqueChoudhary.
He said, “We have 46 locations as micro containment zones. We have already ordered restrictions on the inward as well as outward movement in these areas to break the chain. However, we are pleased that the rate of positive patients is decreasing with every passing day. It was earlier more than 5 percent but now it is 3.1 percent. So the rate is decreasing day by day”.
Choudhary said that when the rate would come down to less than 1 percent, the authorities would order some relaxation in the weekend restrictions in the town.
A total of 153 people tested positive in the district on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the district to 954.
However, only nine patients are admitted in the hospital while the remaining 945 positive patients are in home isolation, a health officer said.
“There are 20 beds available for children, 15 beds for pregnant women who are COVID positive, and 15 beds for those patients who have acute respiratory problems,” he said.
For the respiratory problems, OPD facility has been made available at district hospital Pulwama, SDH Pampore, SDH Tral, and CHC Rajpora.