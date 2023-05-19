47 aspirants appear in Prabodh Course exams at NIT Srinagar

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla who is the Chairman of Official Language Implementation Committee (OLIC) complimented the non-teaching staff for appearing in Prabodh exams after completing 6 months training course in Hindi language by the MHA.

He also appreciated efforts of Rajbhasha Cell and departmental coordinators for increasing use of Hindi language in official work from 0.6% to 45 percent in the Institute.