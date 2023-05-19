47 aspirants appear in Prabodh Course exams at NIT Srinagar
Srinagar, May 19: Atleast 47 aspirants from three central government intuitions of Kashmir on Thursday appeared in Prabodh Course exams that were held at National Institute Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
Assistant Registrar (Adm) Mohammad Iqbal Dar (Supervisor of Hindi Teaching; Rajbhasha Cell), Hindi Officer Dr. R P Shukla (Asst. Prof. CED), Dr. Sabzar Gani , Dr. Neelofar ( RRIUM Srinagar) supervised the both sessions of exams.
The exams were held at NIT Srinagar as one of the exam centres under the directions of the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs under the Hindi teaching scheme.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla who is the Chairman of Official Language Implementation Committee (OLIC) complimented the non-teaching staff for appearing in Prabodh exams after completing 6 months training course in Hindi language by the MHA.
He also appreciated efforts of Rajbhasha Cell and departmental coordinators for increasing use of Hindi language in official work from 0.6% to 45 percent in the Institute.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated the non-teaching staff for completing the Basic Probodh Course. It is a positive trend and NIT Srinagar will continue such training for teaching and non-teaching staff in future also, he said. "It is a significant achievement that demonstrates willingness to grow professionally and contribute to our institution's overall development and ranking," Prof. Bukhari said.
He said Hindi is not a new language for the people of Kashmir and it has deep roots in the region, which is visible in its rich literature and history.