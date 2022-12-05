4.78% voting recorded in Drugmulla DDC seat in two hours

Srinagar, Dec 05: Around 4.78 percent polling was recorded in Drugmulla district development council(DDC) seat in the first two hours of voting on Monday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that 1569 votes were polled in the first two hours in the seat with a total electorate of 32776.
The election in the seat is being dubbed as a “semi-final” between National Conference and Peoples Conference before assembly elections in J&K.
While PC is supporting Shabnam Lone,who is fighting election on PDP ticket, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, who are constituents of PAGD, are supporting separate independent candidates.