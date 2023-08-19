49 Bn CRPF organises tree plantation programme

Jaidev Kesri, DIG North CRPF Srinagar took efforts to promote and encourage tree plantation. Jaidev Kesri, inspired the officers and Jawans to keep the environment lush and green by providing them with saplings as a token of his blessings. To observe the occasion, saplings of different species of plants were planted.

The programme marked the presence of Raj Kumar Nigam, CO 49 Bn, Manoj Dang 2IC 28 BN, . Ram Chandra 2IC 49 Bn, Rajeev Tiwari, 2IC 49 Bn and Ajay Kumar K. AC 49 Bn and met the targeted plantation. The CRPF pledged to make the environment beautiful and green.