5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, April 30: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted J&K on Sunday. Officials said the epicentre of earthquake was Afghanistan border.
They said that initial data suggests an earthquake of magnitude: 5.2 with epicenter Afghanistan border region with coordinates of 71.13°E 36.56°N which occured at a depth of 220 km.
Eyewitnesses said that the jolt prompted people to rush out of their homes in the Valley.
No loss of life or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far.