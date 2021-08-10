49,07,408 gold cards generated in J&K

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Dulloo was speaking during a meeting held to review the current progress and status of registrations and payment claims made by the department.

The meeting was attended by the Director SKIMS, Dr A G Ahangar; Principal GMC Srinagar, Samia Rashid; Director Health Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad; Deputy CEO, State Health Agency, Ata-ul=Moomin Tak and many other concerned officers along with the representatives from the Insurance company implementing the scheme here.

All the Deputy Commissioners, Principal GMC Jammu, Director Health Jammu, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Dulloo impressed upon the officers to gear up the process of registrations under these schemes so that no less than 90 percent households have gold cards at the end of this month.

He said that these schemes were highly people friendly where a person could go to any government and empaneled private hospital for free treatment costing up to Rs 5 lakh.

He asked the officers that the health of a person is paramount over every other necessity so the implementation of the scheme should be brisk and missionary.

The Additional CS directed the officers to take the coverage of families under the schemes on a mission mode as the major beneficiaries under the schemes are poor and marginalised.

He asked them that each district should at least register 8000-10000 beneficiaries each day to accomplish the task on time.

Dulloo urged upon the district administration to review the progress of the scheme weekly to make improvements wherever required.

He asked them to create awareness among the people about these schemes and make the registration process easy for them.

Dulloo directed for converting all the eligible IPD admissions in hospitals into the scheme beneficiaries.

He also asked for imparting training to the field staff for implementing the scheme in a more hassle-free manner.

Dulloo asked the scheme’s insurance partner to make the process more simple and disbursement of claims more timely.

He asked it to act as facilitator in meeting the targets set for the department regarding these health schemes.

A PowerPoint presentation was made by the Deputy CEO, SHA about the current progress of these schemes.

It was revealed that under the national scheme of PM AB-JAY around 75 percent of eligible families had been verified with a total of 15,26,739 verified beneficiaries in J&K.

Similarly under the local version of the scheme named PM AB-JAY Sehat 9,95,824 families had been verified with 34,78,176 verified beneficiaries.

It was revealed that around 49,07,408 Ayushman (golden) cards have been generated so far and provided to beneficiaries.

The meeting was further informed that from the 27th of last month the department had launched ‘Gaon Gaon Ayushman’ with the help of VLEs to register beneficiaries at the doorsteps.

It was also said that all the CSC’s are asked to register beneficiaries and those having unsatisfactory progress would be removed.

Regarding the medical claims disbursed till date under these schemes it was said that a total of 164151 claims worth Rs 117 crore had been reimbursed in favour of beneficiaries for their treatment.

This includes 71446 claims amounting to Rs 68.06 crore for the current policy period.

The meeting was apprised that there are 182 government health institutions along with 42 private hospitals eligible to provide benefits to the patients under these schemes.

It was said that any beneficiary can go to any of the eligible health institutes to receive benefits under these health insurance schemes.

Under the nationwide PM AB-JAY scheme only 5,97,801 families were eligible to receive benefits so the local government introduced the PM AB-JAY Sehat scheme here to cover rest of the 14,56,497 families of J&K to make the free health insurance benefit universal here.