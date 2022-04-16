Srinagar, Apr 16: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya today addressed the fourth anniversary celebrations of Ayushmann Bharat Health & Wellness Centre through video-conferencing.
The 4th anniversary of Ayushmann Bharat Health & Wellness Centre was celebrated throughout India including in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Union Minister talked with the citizens of 8 states/UTs including beneficiaries from Kupwara district who have received services through Health & Wellness Centres and tele consultations.
From UT of Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Minister Health & Family Welfare interacted with a beneficiary Gh Rasool Dar, 70, a hypertensive patient at HWC-SC belongs to Shuloora Block Kralpora District Kupwara, UT of J&K.
The beneficiary was quoted saying that Ayushmann Bharat has revolutionized the health care system at the gross root level in the UT of J&K.
“Earlier I would travel more than 10 KMs to avail the medical facilities but now the facilities are available at the doorstep”, the beneficiary was quoted replying to the Union Health Minister.
Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq said the centre of focus was Health and wellness centre/sub-center Shaloora Block Kralpora District Kupwara UT of Jammu & Kashmir which is near to Line of Control.
The celebration were attended by Mission Direction National Health Mission J&K, Choudary Yasin, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imamdin, Chief Medical Officer Kupwara, Dr Bashir Ahmad, State Nodal Officer, Dr Muhammad Shafi Koka and other dignitaries of state and district Level
Under Ayushmann Bharat H&WC Program, tele-consultation facility has been made available through which he is getting free consultations from the consultants posted in Medical College which is almost 150 KMs away from his house and specialists at District Hospital Kupwara which is around 15-20 KMs away from his village.
The Health Minister praised the contribution of various stakeholders and stressed on proper implementation of the programs for the common and marginalized people.